Mid Tipp Hillwalkers scale new heights

On Sunday, October 27, 2019 Denise Laffan and eight A walkers completed a walk starting from Kings Yard leading onto Carrigeen Mountain, from there they headed up to Lyracappul where they sat in beautiful sunshine for lunch looking down into the valley of the Blackrock River, they then descended down alongside Knockaterrif, there were fantastic views all over, a great day to be out.

Dick Hennessey led the C walk with group of 16 to Lake Muskry at the foothills of Greenane Mountains. In glorious sunshine they headed up the forest track which then opened out onto moorland. They followed the rocky track up to the lake stopping now and again to take in the beautiful scenery and mountains of the Galtees.

Reaching 520m the group enjoyed lunch basking in sunshine and taking in the beauty of the lake and its surroundings. Before heading back down they headed around Muskry and climbed up to lake Farbreaga and were rewarded with the fabulous reflections in the water. Delighted with the beautiful weather and scenery they chatted happily as they made their way back to their cars. Definitely a lovely day to be out.

Up coming event

John G O'Dwyer will launch his latest book titled Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands in Paddy Kinnanes of Upperchurch on Thursday, October 31 at 8pm. The book consists of a vivid and sometimes amusing account of how a succession of saints, scoundrels, rebels, rescuers and rapparees created the rich tapestry of stories bequeathed to us by the hill country. All are welcome to come along and enjoy what should be a social relaxing night in the upland village. John G would particularly like to meet as many as possible of his walking and climbing friends on the night.

Note: It was proposed at our recent AGM to change the start time of our Sunday walks from 11am to 10am for November and December, this will be reviewed again before the New Year. So from next Sunday, November 3, A & B walks will leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 10am, no change in the Ramble - this walk will leave as usual from Thurles at 10am sharp.

The Sunday Ramble on November 3 is leaving Slievenamon carpark Thurles at 10am heading to Templederry. This walk is on minor roadways, forestry paths and woodland tracks. Hope you can come and join us. We are leaving Slievenamon Road carpark 10am sharp to arrive at Templederry Church at 1025am. Contact Tina 086 3565134.

Walking is a great way to get fit as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. Give it a go as new walkers are welcome to come along, so, for a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Thurles or Cashel at 10am.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie. For further information call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query re walks. Membership fees are now due for the coming year. Note the membership for joining Mountaineering Ireland has increased to €35, Mountaineering Ireland's club year is from 1/11/2019 to the 31/10/2020. Either the €10 (club membership) or the €35 (Mountaineering Ireland Membership), or both, can be paid to Eoin Wolahan, Treasurer, or to any member of the Steering Committee, Ger Fewer, Dick Hennessy, Brid Ryan Bourke, Eddie Morrissey or Denise Laffan (please do not ask walk leaders to take money).

It can also be paid by electronic transfer using the following account details: Bank of Ireland, Templemore, Co Tipperary. Account Name: Mid Tipp Hill Walkers. IBAN IE64 BOFI 90445624 8101 12 Bank ID BOFIIE2D

(Note: Please ensure you identify your name on the credit transfer to appear on our bank statement).