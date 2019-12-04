ESB awards over €75,000 to community groups in Counties Tipperary and Limerick

The ESB has awarded more than €75,000 to 17 local community groups in the vicinity of its Cappawhite Wind Farm in Co Tipperary. The groups received their funding at a recent special event in the Annacarthy Tea Rooms.

The 17 groups that received funding include:

Co Tipperary

Eire Og Annacarthy-Donohill Camogie Club towards the purchase of team jerseys for the u8/10, u12 and u14/16 teams

Day Care Committee, Cappawhite Community Council Ltd. towards operational costs

Hollyford Burial Ground towards the cemetery and community enhancement

Ballagh Social Centre towards the replacement of flooring, purchasing of tables and chairs and upgrading of external lighting

Events Committee Cappawhite Community Council Ltd. towards the Cappa Fest - Stage production and portable toilets

Resource Centre Management Committee - Cappawhite Community Council Ltd. towards upgrade of lighting in its car park

Cappawhite Tidy Towns Group towards the purchase of equipment

Cappawhite Bord na nOg towards juvenile safety approved GAA goalposts

Cappawhite GAA Development towards its dugouts

Annacarthy Community Shop and Tearooms towards the purchase of coffee machine

Cappawhite Graveyards towards Cappawhite Old and New Graveyard

Cappawhite Community Text Alert towards planning permission for CCTV Cameras In Cappawhite Village

Hollyford Handball Club towards the running of the club



Co Limerick

Doon and District Men’s Shed towards wood-working equipment

Doon GAA towards pitch drainage

Francis National School towards the creation of inclusive Outdoor Learning Space

Doon Historical Society towards the history of the White family of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary and Doon, Co. Limerick

The Cappawhite Wind Farm Community Fund aims to provide financial support to local community and voluntary organisations in proximity of the wind farm to help them deliver beneficial projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:

Education and Skills

Health, Safety and Wellbeing

Environment and Habitat Conservation

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Culture and Heritage

Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion

Thomas Brennan, Stakeholder Management, ESB, stated: “ESB is proud to support these 17 community and voluntary groups through the Cappawhite Wind Farm Community Fund. In making this fund available annually over the next 23 years, we aim to contribute to the development of essential infrastructure and services in the area and assist the groups who are committed to helping their community reach its full potential and create a brighter futrue for all."

For further information on the community fund which is due to reopen January 2020, please visit: http://www. windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/