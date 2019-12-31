Mass for the late Fr Matt Ryan, Cooleen and Brazil will be celebrated in Templederry

Fr Matt's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in Templederry Church on Sunday January 12 at 2pm. As a tribute to Fr Matt it is intended to hold a bucket collection after Mass. The money collected will be sent out to his former parish in Brazil.

The amazing generosity of the people of Templederry and surrounding parishes enabled Fr Matt to help the poor, underprivileged and homeless of his adopted parish. All are invited to this Mass.

May he rest in peace.