'Dangerous loss': Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath slams closure of Waterford cath lab this week

A Tipperary TD has described the proposed two-day closure of the cath lab at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) as a "completely unacceptable and dangerous loss of service".

Independent TD Mattie McGrath was speaking after the advocacy group, 24/7 Cardiac Cover for the South East, confirmed that the cath lab will close on Wednesday and Friday of this week, forcing patients to travel to Cork for vital treatment.

“Events like this highlight just how meaningless this Government's commitment to maintaining and expanding the cath lab service at UHW really is," he said.

"Minister Simon Harris committed at a meeting in September of 2018 to deliver a second and permanent cath lab at UHW that would function on a five-day week basis, 8am to 8pm, yet here in 2020 with a further degradation of an already insufficient service.

"It has been clear for some considerable time now what the people of the South East really need is 24/7 cardiac care on a par with similar services in other regions."

Deputy McGrath said "second-class" health status of people in the region just cannot continue. "I also understand that campaigners on this issue, like [Waterford councillor] Matt Shanahan, have highlighted the fact that there has been a minimal amount of engagement by the HSE with the UHW cardiac team and cardiac suite manager in order to understand both the technical equipment specification required, as well as asking for input on other related service queries. This kind of indifference towards the opinions of those on the frontline of UHW is just incomprehensible," he said.

"What we urgently need is full support for the provision and delivery of 24/7 cardiac care to be inserted into a revised HSE capital plan in order to guarantee delivery of the service,” concluded Deputy McGrath.