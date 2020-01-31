WARNING: Do not allow babies consume water from Tipperary supply

Irish Water has issued a drinking water restriction notice to Tipperary residents.

On the advice of the Health Service Executive, water from the Templetuohy Water Supply Scheme should not be consumed by babies under six months of age. Infant formula for babies under six months of age should not be made-up (reconstituted) using this water. This is due to elevated levels of nitrates in the water supply.

Other users may continue to use their water as normal.

An alternative safe water supply or bottled water should be used to prepare infant feeds. Bottled water can be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as 'Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does.

‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula, it should be boiled once (rolling boil for one minute) and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council will continue to liaise with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting this drinking water restriction as soon as possible and apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.

In the meantime, Irish Water will provide bottled water to customers with children under six months of age in the affected area. Customers should contact 1850 278 278 to arrange delivery.