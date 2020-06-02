Drink tea for Motor Neurone Disease virtual fundraiser

There is no doubt that the global pandemic has changed our everyday lives. With so many of us working and staying at home, our kettles have been in full demand. One thing certainly hasn’t changed during this time and that’s enjoying a well-deserved cup of tea.

We are so used to telling our friends and loved ones we have to make ‘a cuppa’ before we jump on our video chats. So this year we are asking people to join their loved ones for a virtual cup of tea and all for MND.

June is National Awareness Month for Motor Neurone Disease and on June 21 is MND Global Awareness Day.

IMNDA estimates a loss of approx. €1.4m by year end due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we need as much support as possible. This year for Drink Tea for MND we are asking people to drink Virtual Tea for MND.

Roisin Duffy IMNDA CEO said: ‘A chat over a cup of tea with loved ones can lift the lowest of moods and we all know how much we need a lift at the moment. We would love you to be part of Drink Virtual Tea for MND. Throughout June, we’re asking the nation to join with us as we raise a cup (and a few euros) for MND.’

‘Despite social distancing we can still be together. Whether it be a cup of tea during your zoom chat, a hot cuppa in the back garden with friends (all social distancing of course) or a keep cup in the park, we would love you to join us for Drink Virtual Tea for MND,’ Roisin added.

To help support the MND community and spread MND Awareness this month we want you to Drink Tea for MND this June! So put the kettle on and have a cuppa to help provide essential services to more than 400 families right across Ireland affected by this disease.

We are asking people to support the 21st of June by hosting a Drink Virtual Tea for MND event in or around this day. You can also ask friends to support you by ‘purchasing’ tea, coffee or some delicious goodies from your Virtual Café Menu!

To organise your very own Drink Virtual Tea for MND event in or around June 21st, all you have to do is visit imnda.ie and register your Virtual tea event. For more information just email fundraising@imnda.ie

If you can’t host a virtual tea event, why not make a tea donation – go to imnda.ie to find out how or just text MND to 50300 and donate €2. Text cost €2. IMNDA will receive a minimum of €1.80. SP: LikeCharity. Helpline: 0766 805 278.