Gardai issue warning following reports of people swimming in disused quarry in Tipperary

Gardai in Tipperary have warned against the dangers of swimming in a disused quarry in Co. Tipperary following reports of large numbers of people meeting there over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardai from Tipperary town Garda Station attended the ‘Blue Lagoon’ near Golden on Monday following reports of people gathering there to swim.

A large number of persons were observed swimming and using what is an unsafe area for the public.

According to gardai, all persons were in breach of the 5km Covid-19 regulation and a number of vehicles parked in the area were in breach of Road Traffic Legislation.

Gardai are reminding the public that while some regulations have been eased there is still a 5km travel distance in place.

Gardai also said they will be patrolling the area and any persons in breach of Covid-19 or Road Traffic regulations will be dealt with accordingly.