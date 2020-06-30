Ballingarry Famine Walk to take place on July 25

The annual Famine 1848 Walk, remembering our Famine dead and the 1848 Rising, will take place in a different way this year on Saturday, July 25 2020 at 3pm from the monument in The Commons village to the site of the Famine Warhouse.

This year's socially-distanced Walk will be a low key event because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the requirement on all of us to act appropriately.

Accordingly, the Walk is not being widely publicised.

There will be no Walk Leader as such this year because the intended Leader is unable to leave Australia due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the pandemic, the local community feel it is important to mark this annual occasion and intend to do so in a responsible manner on the day while following all the guidelines from our Health professionals and Government which are still in place at that time.