Confirmation Dates in Two Mile Borris, Littleton and Moycarkey

The Sacrament of Confirmation will be administered to the pupils of the parish this week. We wish the Holy Spirit will Bless them in the years ahead in their lives.

Dates as follows:

St James Church Two Mile Borris - Wednesday August 19 at 10.30am.

St Kevin's Church Littleton - Wednesday August 19 at 1.30pm.

St Peter in Chains Church Moycarkey - Friday August 21 at 11.00am.