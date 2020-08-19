Nominate someone today for Carer of the Year 2020!

Family Carers Ireland are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Netwatch Carer of the Year. If you know of someone who is looking after a loved one at home and would like to recognise them for everything that they do, you can nominate online at www.familycarers.ie or contact the local office on 0567721424 for a form. Nominations are also being accepted for Young Carer of the Year. Now more than ever it is time to recognise the valuable contribution that family carers bring to society.