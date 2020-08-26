New committee needed for Old Church Graveyard in Ballingarry

A meeting will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7.30pm at the CITE centre, beside Brightsparks Childcare, with the intention of putting a new committee in place. We would like to thank the outgoing members – Michael Bergin, Brigid Hayes and Jack Delaney - for their dedicated service for more than 20 years. All people who are interested in the upkeep of the graveyard are asked to attend. All are welcome. Meeting will comply with Covid-19 guidelines.