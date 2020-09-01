Appointments only if you want to attend the Mill Family Resource Centre in Urlingford



Appointments Only: Please note that the Centre is working on an appointment only basis, please call 056 8838466 to make your appointment for any queries.

Courses: BTEI QQI Level 4/5 Health-Care: The Mill is now enrolling for BTEI Level 4/5 Health-Care Course for September 2020. Contact millfrcmc@gmail.com for more information.

Local Training Initiative (LTI): The LTI is now recruiting for September 2020. The course covers a variety of subjects to encourage people back into employment or continue onto further education. Please email coordinator.mfrclti@gmail.com for more details.

Low Cost Counselling: Teens, adults & family counselling is available in the Centre. No waiting list. Please contact Sue for an appointment on 056-8838466.

Senior Alert: If you need to apply for a personal alarm, please contact Sue/Josephine on 056 8838466.