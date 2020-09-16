Bumper crowds attend outdoor Bingo in Gortnahoe

Bumper crowds attended the bingo again last Saturday night. The early start time of 6pm is a huge advantage, the game was able to be played in daylight. We are on again this Saturday night, gates open at 4:30pm for a 6:00pm start. Everyone involved in organising last Saturday night has to be praised for the way the event was carried out. Feedback from patrons was that they were delighted with the night out. The attendance each Saturday night is due to the high payout in prize money. With so few places to go nowadays it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions. Prize money for Saturday night is over €3,500, there will be also a monster raffle for cash prizes on the night. Let this be the first time to come to an outdoor bingo and at the same time you are supporting the development that is going on in the parish at present by both committees.