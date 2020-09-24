National Bike Week in the Tipperary village of Cloughjordan

National Bike Week runs from the September 19 to 27. As part of the celebrations for National Bike Week fifteen local cyclists participated in a themed cycle along the Beara-Breifne National Cycle Trail last Saturday. Led by archaeologist Caimin O'Brien they departed Cloughjordan and visited Ballingarry Cemetery to explore the archaeology on the ancient gravestones, then they proceeded on to the Canvas Farmhouse Brewery at Fortmoy, Aglish to sample Irish food and drink in a medieval landscape. They then returned to Cloughjordan to complete a 30km round-trip cycle.

On Wednesday, September 23 an easy 8km Social Cycle took place around "The Ring". Participants met at the Coach House Square at 5.00pm. Cycle events continue with a self guided 50km cycle for experienced cyclists on this Sunday September 27. Participants to meet outside Centra at 2.30pm. The final cycle event also takes place on Sunday with a Social Cycle for children within the village boundaries. Participants to meet at the Coach House Square at 3.00pm. Refreshments will be provided and children must be accompanied by a parent. All cycle events are free to enter.