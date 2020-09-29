Wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Mullinahone players

Tipperary County Board hosted by C.J. Kickhams GAA Club Mullinahone will lay wreaths on the graves, on Saturday, October 3, of each of the six local players who represented our club on that fateful day in Croke Park. An appropriate ceremony will take place in each of the three graveyards as follows: 1.30pm Kilvemnon (Jack Kickham), 2.15pm approx. Crohane (Bill Barrett), 3pm approx. Mullinahone Churchyard (Jackie Brett, Jim Egan, Mick Nolan and Jimmy Doran). The ceremonies are open to all and we hope to see many of our GAA supporters present. Covid distancing will apply.