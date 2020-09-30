New courses at the Millennium Family Resource Centre Glengoole
Courses
Community Education classes starting soon in Chair Yoga: 10 week course starting Monday, October 5, 11am to 12 noon.
Introduction to Watercolour Painting: 10-week course starting Wednesday, October 7. 11am to 1pm.
Self-Care & Personal Development: 10-week course starting Thursday, October 8, 11am to 1pm.
Total cost for each course is €20. Numbers limited and strict Covid-19 protocols in place.
Please contact 052- 9157992 to book.
Chiropodist
Chiropodist will attend the Millennium Family Resource Centre in Glengoole on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Please call (089) 4478511 for bookings.
