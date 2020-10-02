Gillian and Rory marry in Knockaroo

Gillian Leahy, the youngest daughter of Ann and the late Eric Leahy, of Grangemore, Borris in Ossory, married Rory Buckley from Dublin in St. Kieran’s Church in Knockaroo, on Thursday September 17. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Fr. Jackie Robinson PP Borris in Ossory. The bride was given away by her brother Frederick Leahy. Her bridesmaids were her two sisters: Caroline Leahy and Erica Gunnigle, and her best friend, Geraldine Sutcliffe from Templetuohy. The groom’s elder brother Ross was his best man, and his close friend Shane was groomsman. The bride wore a sleeveless full length bridal gown and a dainty floral wreath headpiece.

It was a small wedding of family and close friends; symptomatic of these current coronavirus times. Despite that, the couple had beautiful sunny weather for their special day. The reception was held in the County Arms Hotel in Birr where the staff pulled out all the stops and ensured the wedding party enjoyed a most memorable day. Gillian was given the hotel's sabre and Rory a standard carving knife to cut the wedding cake. The happy couple honeymooned that weekend in Sligo

The Leahy family originated from Castleiney and Drom where they have lived and farmed for generations. Aunt of the bride Marion Leahy lives in Castleiney. Gillian's eldest brother Jonathan farms in Drom.