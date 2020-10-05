Free repair and reuse directory for Tipperary

Tipperary County Council are preparing a directory entitled Repair and Reuse. Anyone wishing to be included can do so for free and this directory will be available to everyone for free when complete. This will be a great asset for everyone for free. If you are involved in any of the following services please email: annmarie.clifford@tipperarycoco.ie

Bicycle repairs and servicing, clothes alterations, computer and mobile phones repairs, domestic appliances repairs, gutters and roof repairs, furniture repair and upholstery, heating and pluming repairs, lawnmowers and garden machinery repairs, leather and shoe repairs, old photos restoration and cassette tape to CD transfer, restoration of old windows, watches and jewellery repairs, window and door repairs, second hand shops and finally charity shops.

Another web page to visit is www.repairmystuff which has a directory of people who carry out repairs and business.