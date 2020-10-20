Moyne-Templetuohy Covid-19 support

This is a reminder to those who are apprehensive about being out and about that this support group are still very much in existence. If you need any help, groceries or medicines collected or delivered or even if you only need a chat, there are lots of people in our community who are around to help. Please contact any of the following – Jim Ryan (087)9046288, Christine Cussen (086)0705704, Mark Dunne (087)0672132 or Edel Leahy (087)6350712.