Ballynonty Community Field fundraising appeal

Ballynonty Community Field is ideally located in the heart of the village. Since it was launched a few years ago its facilities have been in huge demand for a variety of reasons and it is also a favourite spot for walkers.

The area is busy with children on their bikes or using the small kids playhouse. The committee have also decorated large timber reels, originally used for electricity cables, with ladybirds and butterflies, which are used as tables for people to safely socially distance gather around.

Now the committee are in need of support from the communities and people in the area who use the community field.

A group of five local people got together a number of years ago and purchased a field that was for sale in the village. They put a deposit on the field and with the help of Slieveardagh Rural Development they secured a loan to complete the purchase of the field for the community. The repayments for this loan come to €620 a month which is not easy for a voluntary group to meet.

On top of this they hope to further develop the facility to include a wild flower garden, designed by local artist Philip Quinn, a small playground and goal posts. They applied for a grant but unfortunately were only able to secure €1,000. In order to complete their current wish list they need to raise €5,000.

The main source of income for the Community Field is their ongoing clothes collection. There is a dedicated container to drop off clothes which is emptied on a very regular basis. They accept clean clothes, shoes and handbags in their collection but not duvets or pillows. So if you are planning on changing some clothes in your wardrobe this autumn maybe put the items you no longer want to one side for the community field collection.

Another ongoing fundraiser is Split the Pot which has been receiving great support and as a result the prize money every week is very good. Draw takes place every Sunday at 5pm.

You also have the opportunity to give yourself an early Christmas present by winning a large hamper in the raffle that the committee are currently running. There is a selection of prizes for additional tickets drawn on raffle day which is Sunday, November 28.

Tickets for both of these are on sale in Perry's Shop in Ballynonty village.

If you would like to find out more about this wonderful amenity and how you can support them please see their Facebook page: Ballynonty Community Field.