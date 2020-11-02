Borris-in-Ossory ICA garden competition

Calling all ICA members – it is hoped to have a Federation Garden Competition that will bring us together as a group and will help to keep the spirit of ICA alive in Laois. In the past few months, many of us have spent time out of doors in our gardens both big and small, when we weren't allowed to go out and about. This is your chance to show them off. The competition is open to all ICA members in Laois and Borris in Ossory guild President Hazel Luskin Glennon has agreed to judge the Competition and of course, any decision she makes is final. There will be vouchers from garden centres for those who are lucky enough to win.

All you have to do is send a photograph of your garden taken this summer since lockdown to Anne Payne, Federation President. Photos should be sent by the end of next week via What's App or just send an actual photograph with a short description and your details. If you need further information about the competition please contact Anne Payne at 087 7928063.