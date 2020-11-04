Christmas lights Spinathon in Urlingford is a huge success

The Spinathon was a huge success. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved, to the cyclists and sponsors, it was a great community effort by all.

Huge thanks to Centra, Ely’s, Pierce Kavanagh’s, The Forge and Wishing Well for allowing us to set up outside their premises.

Thanks goes to the participants and sponsors of Riverside, Chapelfield, Togher Way, Main Street, St Mary’s, The Islands, Assumption Place, Fennor Hill and Togher Crescent.

Thanks also to Barry’s Coaches, Urlingford NS, Anna Dannielle’s, Madigans Pharamacy, MW Hire Group, Bernard Kavanagh & Sons, Ahern Fuels, Doyles Funeral Directors and Doyles Bar, Urlingford Pre School for Little Learners, Queally’s Garage, The Urlingford Arms, Fennor Hill Care Facility, Murphy’s Chemist, Hayes’s Bar, Marble City Fuels, Ray McCarthy Electrical, Paul Kavanagh, Philip Fogarty Farm, Inch Hair and Younique Beauty Salon.

Thanks again for all your support.