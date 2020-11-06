Thank you from Gortnalee Gardens

The Gortnalee Gardens are now closed until next year. It has been wonderful having people visit the garden and make donations to Laois Hospice Foundation. Thanks to all who came - and hopefully next year we may be able to have a full Open Day!

The Laois Hospice Foundation has been hit very hard with many of their fundraising events like the Open Day at Gortnalee House being cancelled this year because of Covid. Visitors were welcomed to the gardens in a socially distanced way and managed to raise €365 which is a small donation but I am sure that come next year we will be able to have the Open Day once more. Thanks again to all who came and supported this marvellous local charity.