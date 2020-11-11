Help needed in Ballingarry to put up Christmas lights

Ballingarry Tidy Towns needs your help to put up Christmas lights this year on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10.00am. Let us all come together to make a big effort this year especially because of the unusual and strange circumstances in which we find ourselves due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We will practice proper social distancing and volunteers must wear face masks in order to ensure the safety of all involved. Please contact Imelda Goldsboro at 087 244 4819.