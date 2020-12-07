New Year 5km fundraiser in aid of Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre Thurles

Two local parishioners, Edel Leahy and Sharon Cantwell, have teamed up with Pop Up races to support the work of Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles by organising a virtual 5k under the banner of “Run out the old, Run in the New.”

Everyone is encouraged to head outdoors this New Year’s Eve and walk, jog or run 5km. It is envisaged that some locals will get out about 11.15pm and onwards on New Year’s Eve and walk, jog or run with their families, neighbours and friends, all the while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Entry costs €21.40 and you can enter online at www.popupraces.ie.

All entrants will receive a beautiful bespoke medallion for their efforts but more importantly are raising much needed funds for this wonderful facility.

Despite struggling with financial assistance during the past year, Suir Haven continues to provide a passionate level of support and service to all engaged with them.