Blue bells to remind you of St Vincent de Paul appeal

Pictured is the Made & Do Christmas roadside garden for S.V.P. by Teresa Williams, Stoneyacre, Cloughjordan.

The star made from wire clothes hanger and covered with tin foil.

The Christmas bells are painted blue to remind you of the blue envelope for your local S.V.P. Donation, or if you wish you can donate on line to your local community to svp.ie

We all need kindness in our lives – it is a basic need.

Someone today is waiting for kindness.

Christmas Blessings to all who give the gift of kindness and all the volunteers in S.V.P.