Christmas Masses from Cloughjordan go global

The Masses on Christmas Eve from Ardcroney, Kilruane, Cloughjordan plus the Christmas Day Mass from Cloughjordan were streamed live on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook.

It was great to see Cloughjordan parish natives and people with Cloughjordan connections from various parts of Ireland, from Europe, America, Australia and Asia tune in to these Masses and join in the celebrations with the local parishioners.