Doon G.A.A. support for Ireland Lights Up campaign postponed for now

Ireland Lights Up - in support of the Irish government’s current ‘Keep Well’ campaign, Ireland Lights Up 2021 will proceed at Doon GAA Grounds within the current Covid-19 restrictions. The start date has been postponed for the present.

Hurling Helmet Safety, in advance of the start of the 2021 G.A.A. playing season, players are reminded about the need to check that their equipment is in good condition and meets the required safety standards. The GAA would like to remind all players, at all levels, that in all Hurling Games & Hurling Practice Sessions that the safety standards must apply and to hurling helmets.

The club extends its thanks and appreciation to everybody supporting the club.

To any of our senior citizens or vulnerable members / friends of Doon G.A.A. Club, struggling to cope in these difficult times, the Doon senior hurlers will be available to help with grocery shopping, collecting prescriptions ...etc.

Please contact our Facebook Page or Doon G.A.A., phone: 0858045223.