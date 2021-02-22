Cllr Sean Ryan welcomes €500k for Littleton village

This money will help upgrade the main street in Littleton as well as part of the road near Mary Willies in Gortnahoe which has broken up badly in recent times

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the announcement of funding for former national roads as a “huge boost for Littleton and Gortnahoe areas.”



“I am thrilled that the government have announced €500,000 for former national roads. For a number of years I have been campaigning for funding for the Old N8 network now known as the R639 from Littleton to Urlingford which has gone into an extremely dilapidated state,’’ Cllr Ryan said.



He added: “It is very difficult to get such a road on any council roads programme and to get €500,000 from central funds is a huge boost locally. This money will help upgrade the main street in Littleton as well as part of the road near Mary Willies in Gortnahoe which has broken up badly in recent times due to the heavy weather. It will also deal with drainage and flooding issues in these areas. This work will be completed this year.”



Cllr Ryan also welcomed the recent road works which were completed on the Kilcooley to Grange road near Lisduff in Gortnahoe. He added: “This road was in a very poor condition for a long time and I want to thank local residents for their patience and for working with me to get this road done.

"I also want to thank our engineers Thomas Duffy and James Ryan and overseer Timmy Quirke and all the outdoor council staff for all their help on this project,” he said.