Grange and Gortnahoe road works welcomed

Thurles Independent Councillor Jim Ryan has welcomed the news that Tipperary County Council will be carrying out a number of road resurfacing jobs in the Gortnahoe / Grange areas over the next few months.



“People are extremely frustrated at the very poor state of the local roads. They are full of large potholes and recent patching of the road by the council has made little difference.

"I am delighted that these works will start over the next few months to include the Kilcooley to Lisduff road for 1.8 km, the Kilcooley to Grange road for 1.4 km, the Kilcooley to Tranagh road for 1.6 km and the Newpark to Grange road for 1.3 km.



“The total investment is €130,000 by the council which I very much welcome. The Kilcooley and Grange areas have a number of roads in a poor enough condition so these works are very welcome and I am delighted that my representations on this matter have proved successful,” Cllr Ryan said.