Native Tipperary woman dies in County Leitrim

Late Bridget Howard (nee Smith)

The death occurred last Saturday of Bridget Howard after a long illness.

Bridget was a native of Clogheen and lived in Ballyboy West for many years. She was predeceased by her husbands Arthur and Ron, her sisters Kitty, Mary and Eileen, brothers Tom, Patrick and Davy.

Bridget was in the Lough Emil Private Nursing Home, Mohill, County Leitrim where she passed to her internal reward.

She is survived by her son James who lives in Co Leitrim, daughter Sharon, brother Danny (Burncourt), sisters Elizabeth, Hannah and Teresa and all her extended family. Her funeral Mass took place in Ballylooby church on Tuesday last followed by cremation in Co Cavan. R.I.P.

Clogheen Notes

