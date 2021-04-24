Tipperary playground for auction on Monday



Cahir playground is currently fundraising for a full upgrade and has already made great headway in reaching the target with fundraisers and funding from various sources.

Now some pieces of the existing facility will be available for auction to make way for the new kit out. If anyone is interested in bidding on some of these pieces then please have a look and make a bid.



The auction is an online event only that will be held over the May Bank Holiday weekend. There are 13 pieces of equipment up for auction. This event is hosted by the Friends of The Cahir Playground.