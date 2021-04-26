Great excitement as juvenile GAA resumes this Wednesday in Sologhead

GAA

This Wednesday evening, April 28, with the easing of lockdown restrictions we send best wishes to all our U6, U8, U10 and U12s and their coaches and parents as they resume training after a lengthy stint away from the pitch.

With the added bonus of the hurling wall and astro turf enclosure near completion it will certainly add variety to the training sessions and hopefully swell the numbers coming to the field.

Indeed if there are any young boys or girls out there who wish to join Sologhead GAA Club come along on any Wednesday evening and you will be made very welcome by any of our coaches.

For all our adult player membership the wait to resume training continues but the vibes emerging from Government spin masters would suggest a return to action is around the corner and may be just a matter of weeks away.

TIPPERARY GAA DRAW

Congratulations to Jimmy Ryan (Cooper) who took first prize in the latest of the Tipperary GAA monthly Draws with a car or €15,000. A super prize in the middle of a Covid-19 lockdown and a real boost now with the easing of restrictions on the horizon.

Well done also to Seanie Riordan who picks up the sellers prize of €500

ACE OF HEARTS DRAW

Result of Draw from Monday night, April 19, with the jackpot of €4,800 not won and increased by €100 for Draw of last Monday night, April 26, with 19 cards remaining.

The draw took place in the GAA clubhouse with five people present and social distancing being adhered to.

The following were the runners up prizes winners, €50 (First name drawn) Stephen O’Hora, Monard who purchased his ticket online, 4x €25 spot prizes Paul Ryan (Rookie) and Mary Barry both online, Tommy Fitzgerald and John Nash of Ardlamon Monard.

Sellers prize Timmy O’Dwyer.

BABY BOY EVAN

Congratulations to John Joe O’Brien and his partner Clíodna Ní Géaráin on the birth of their new baby boy, Evan, a brother to big brother Aaron and nephew to Pat and Eamonn.

Busy times ahead indeed for the proud parents and congratulations also to the equally proud grandparents Johnny and Judy O’Brien who no doubt will be on the roster for babysitting duties in the weeks and months ahead.



ST NICHOLAS FC

The winner of the weekly club 50/50 fundraiser which took place in the clubhouse in Bohertrime on Tuesday night, April 20, was Denis Fahey of Aherlow who collected €220.

This is a valuable source of income for the club and with entries at €2 each or three for €5 you are supporting a very worthwhile community asset in the parish.

The draw takes place every Tuesday night and entry envelopes can be had at Toomey’s Shop in Monard, from any club officer or player. There is also an online link available.