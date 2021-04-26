Death of former Parish Priest - sadness in parish of Drangan and Cloneen

BEREAVEMENT

We extend sympathy to the Ryan Family, Holycross on the recent death of Canon Liam Ryan, former Parish Priest of Drangan and Cloneen. During his short time in Drangan and Cloneen Fr. Liam (as he was then) led the fund raising and work which transformed the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Drangan and the Church of the Nativity in Cloneen into the modern Churches we know today. However Canon Liam’s connection with our parish goes back much further to 1976 when he entered St. Patrick’s College in Thurles to study for the priesthood where his classmate was another GAA stalwart John Egan from Garranguile, Cloneen.

Both being late vocations and GAA men they struck up a great friendship with both becoming regular visitors to Cloneen and to Fr. Johns aunt Mrs. Statia Brett in Mullinahone. Even after Fr. John’s death in 1983 Fr. Liam maintained the friendship with Jim and Betty in Garranguile.

May the soul of Canon Liam Ryan rest in peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

FR SHEEHY’S GAA CLUB

PARISH LOTTO - Jackpot will be €2,700 for our next draw which will be held when the Coronavirus has abated.

St.Patrick’s Junior National School, Drangan

The school is currently enrolling new pupils for September 2021. Please contact Mary Meagher at the school office (052-9152278) for enrolment.

St. Patrick’s GAA Lotto

Next draw for a jackpot of €3,200 will be held when the level of Coronavirus/

Covid 19 has reduced to a safer level. Please take care of yourself snd everyone else

GAA Membership Fees

Membership fees for 2021 are now due and must be paid immediately by all players who are under 18 as training for those players commenced this week. Adults €50. Under 18s, Students and Senior Citizens fee is €35 and should be paid to Treasure Marcus O’Halloran, Registrar Micheál Broderick or Secretary Catherine Mockler.

Juvenile fees should be paid to Treasurer Julie O’Halloran. Members or parents of Juvenile players must register on the new registration system Foireann on the GAA website.



St. Patrick’s GAA Club Fundraising

We thank all who contributed to our fund raising over the last few weeks. The figure is now almost €6,000 and still rising.

County GAA Clubs Draw

The next County GAA Draw will be held on Friday night, June 4 with the draw live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm. If you wish to be included please contact your local promoter. Many had already paid their subscriptions before the draw was suspended following the December draw. Prizes in clude cars and cash prizes. If you’re noy in you can’t win and remember that half of your subscription goes to your local club.