Piggery battle at Mullinahone may be set to continue

Piggery Battle Set to Continue

Round 1 in the battle to halt the building of a piggery on the brow of the village and adjacent to the Children’s Playground came to a sudden end in the middle of last week when the application to build and extend the piggery was withdrawn (at least for the present).

However, this may not be the end of the matter as another application may be lodged in the future.

However a Section 5 Motion is currently being discussed by the County Council and it is hoped that this motion will have a more definite result in favour of the over 120 local submissions which were submitted against the building of the old “abandoned piggery”).

Covid 19 Vaccinations Speed Up

Vaccination against Covid 19 has definitely sped up in the local area. Nearly all those of 90 plus and 85 plus have been vaccinated. Most of those of 80 plus and 75 plus have got their two jabs, while nearly all of those of 70 plus have received, at least, their first jab.

Now the focus is moving on to those in their 60’s.

It is important to note that it is up to those people or their carers or relatives to apply to be vaccinated. This application to the HSE can be made to be registered directly to the HSE or by phone.

Listen to radio or read newspapers for contact details. Already those of 69, 68, 67 etc. have been registered. This time it will not be your doctor who will call you. It is up to you to contact the HSE and register.

Community Games

The Community Games are delighted to launch their brand new website www.mycommunitygames.com. This website will cater for the Community Games virtual events in 2021.

There are seven events in total that your child can take part in for free. Choose from Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Recitation, Dance Music and Singing.

The closing date for submissions is May 4. Parents will be able to upload their childrens’ entries directly on the website. To enter simply log on to the website, click enter.

Select your county and clicl GO, scroll to the end of the page and fill in the virtual for, and finally upload your chiild’s submission.

However, anyone who is having difficulty can contact Mullinahone Community Games secretary Monica Barrett at 087-7834667 before the closing date and she will assist in uploading the submission. After the closing date area winners will be selected and progress to county level. Best of luck. We can’t wait to see all the entries.

College Students

Don’t forget SUSI opens for 21/22 new applications April 22. Check out www.susi.ie for everything you need to know about making an application.

School Transport Applications 2021/2022 Reminder

A reminder to parents and guardians across Tipperary to apply on line for their school transport application for the 2021/2022 school year by Friday April 30 2021. This only applies to new pupils starting primary school or moving to post primary in 2021/2022 or those who are changing home address or school that need to apply.

Local Lotto

Results from April 19, 2021

Jackpot €5,350

Winning Numbers 6,8,19 and 23

Match 3 Winners at €75 each, Eimear O’Sullivan, Damien Maher.

Split the Pot Apr. 21 Prize €150. Winner: James Maher. Congrats James.

Confirmation 2021

Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly

At present we are still in Level 5 due to the Covid pandemic. The Government has not given any indication when we will be able to gather for Church services. In light of this, I would like to state that there will NOT be any Confirmation ceremonies in the Archdiocese until clear guidance from the Government.