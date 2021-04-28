A staggering €24,573 has been donated for extension of Newcastle Hall

LATE MARY KENNEDY

It is with deep regret we accord the unexpected passing of Mrs Mary Kennedy Newcastle, which occurred at University Hospital Waterford in the presence of her loving family on April 15 last.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mary was a popular and highly respected Lady with a zen for life and laughs.

She was very involved in the community in the GAA and Scor which family members participated in. Mary will be sorely missed not alone by her family but all who had the pleasure of knowing this lovely and gentle lady.

Mary’s remains were removed from her home to Newcastle Church on April 18 where requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Michael Toomey in the presence of her Family.

Burial took place in the Old cemetery Newcastle. To her husband Michael, Daughters Lorraine, Rose, Breeda, Ailish, Geraldine, Stacey and Paula. Her sons James and Daniel, Her grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sons in law, daughters-in-law, Extended Kennedy and Lonergan family.

We offer our deepest sympathies.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.



NEWCASTLE 5K

The Newcastle 5k event will now take place on May 15 and 16.

SPLIT THE POT

Newcastle National School Split the Pot fundraising draw is now back up and running again. Envelopes available in Local Shops and in the school. Money raised will go towards resources for our school. Draw takes place in the school.

Your support would be greatly appreciated.



MUINTIR NA TIRE DRAW

Muintir na Tire monthly draw results: 1st. Prize €300, Elizabeth Hally, Boolahalla, Newcastle, 2nd. Prize €200, Rose Fitzpatrick, Clashganny, Newcastle, 3rd Prize, €100, Roisin Sweeney, Liam Lynch Tce., Newcastle.

A STAGGERING DONATION

Up to March 31 a total of €24,573 has been donation to our hall extension fund. We are delighted with the response to date. The committee welcome and thank you all for your support.