Free Little Library available at Mullinahone every weekend

Free Little Library

Every weekend is a good weekend for reading. Thank you to those who maintain and support our Little Library in the Church Carpark.



Juvenile GAA

As we resume Juvenile training please remember to submit health questionnaires on time

* Drop and collect players

*Use correct entrance and exits

*Practice good hygiene

*Pods of 15

*Sanitise equipment

*Enjoy

Split the Pot

Results of the Split the Pot draw held on April 28

Prize €165 Winner: Gabriel Croke Congrats Gabriel Lotto 26/04/2021 Jackpot €5,500 Winning Numbers: 3,6,9,10 Match 3 Winners @ €30 each Congrats to Mary Moore, Breda Fitzgerald, Declan McNamara, John Lanigan & Sally Scott.

Parish Lotto

Last week our Lucky Dip Winner was mistakenly omitted. Apologies to Claudia O’Meara.

The Lucky Dip winner for Thursday, April 22 was Joe O’Gorman.

Congrats to both.

The lotto was not won, so the jackpot for Thursday, April 29 is €1,150. Thanks to all.

Anniversaries

Saturday May 8 at 8pm Kathleen O’Brien, Ballylanigan (1st Anniversary).

Late John Sheehan

The death took place on Friday last April 30 of John Sheehan of Elm Park Clonmel and formerly of Ballydavid. John is survived by his wife, Rena (Cuddihy) his son Jonathan , daughter, Noelette and grandchildren Madeleine and April as well as members of the Sheehan and Cuddihy families.

His funeral Mass took place on Monday last, May 3 in St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel, and he was interred in Grangemockler.

May John rest in peace

Community Games

The Community Games are delighted to launch their brand new website www. mycommunitygames.com

This website will cater for the Community Games virtual events in 2021. There are seven events in total that your child can take part in for free. These are Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Recitation, Dance, Music and Singing.

The closing date for submissions is May 4.

Parents will be able to upload their childrens’ entries directly on the website. To enter simply log on to the website and click enter.

Anyone who is having difficulty can contact Mullinahone Community Games Secretary Monica Barrett on 087-7834667 before the closing date and she will assist in uploading the submission.





