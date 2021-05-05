Hallelujah - Great joy at churches reopen for Masses in Tipperary on Monday next
NEWCASTLE
Churches in Newcastle, Ardfinnan, Grane, Ballybacon and Fourmilewater from Monday next, May 10.
FANTASTIC NEWS AT REOPENING OF CHURCH
It is with fantastic news that churches will reopen on Monday next, May 10 with the following dates and Mass times.
Monday, May 10, Newcastle 10am;
Tuesday, May 11, Ardfinnan 9.30 am;
Wednesday, May 12, Fourmilewater 10am;
Thursday, May 13, Newcastle 10am;
Friday, May 14, Ardfinnan. 9.30am;
Saturday, May 15, Newcastle 5pm;
Saturday, May 15, Ardfinnan 6.30pm;
Sunday, May 16, Grange 10.30am;
Sunday, May 16, Ballybacon 12pm.
Face Masks are now compulsory inside churches .
