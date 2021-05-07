GAA activities beginning to stir again in parish of Drangan and Cloneen

Parish Lotto

Jackpot will be €2,700 for our next draw which will be held when the Coronavirus has abated.

St. Patrick's GAA Lotto

Next draw for a jackpot of €3,200 will be held when the level of Coronavirus/Covid 19 has reduced to a safer level.

GAA Membership Fees

Membership fees for 2021 are now due and must be paid immediately by all players as training for adult players will resume on Monday next 10th May. Adults €50. Under 18s, Students and Senior Citizens fee is €35 and should be paid to Treasure Marcus O’Halloran, Registrar Micheál Broderick or Secretary Catherine Mockler.

Juvenile fees should be paid to Treasurer Julie O’Halloran. Members or parents of Juvenile players must register on the new registration system Foireann on the GAA website.



St. Patrick's GAA Club Fund Raising

We thank all who contributed to our fund raising over the last few weeks. The figure is now almost €6,000 and still rising.

County GAA Clubs Draw

The next County GAA Draw will be held on Friday night June 4 with the draw live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm. If you wish to be included please contact your local promoter. Many had already paid their subscriptions before the draw was suspended following the December draw.

St. Patrick’s Junior N.S., Drangan

The local national school is currently enrolling new pupils for September 2021. Please contact Mary Meagher at the school office (052-9152278) for enrolment.