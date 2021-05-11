Darkness into Light Walk helped raise €1,423 for 'Future for Darragh'

FUTURE FOR DARRAGH / PIETA HOUSE

Despite the unseasonable wet conditions on Saturday morning last people turned out in large numbers for the 5k Darkness into Light walk from 5am at Sologhead GAA pitch walkway with the main beneficiaries Pieta House and the Future for Darragh Ryan Fund, a young Sologhead man who is battling serious illness with €1,423 later presented to the young man’s parents.

Main organiser of the event Eamonn Bargary along with Phillip Doherty Jnr wish to thank each and everyone who came out and supported the venture and the many people and business’ who gave generous sponsorship.

Eamonn tells me that the many valuable items up for auction will take place in Sologhead[s GAA pitch on Sunday, May 23, and all funds generated will be divided equally between Pieta House and the Future for Darragh Fund.