Mullinahone FC juveniles are back on the field

MULLINAHONE FC

Juvenile Teams are getting back on the field.

Training packs available for purchase. A great option for kids returning to play with their own individual bags, bottles and bibs.

See social media links or contact club officials for more details.

JOHN SHEEHAN RIP.

The Sheehan family, Ballydavid would like to thanks all those who sympathised with them on the death of their brother, John who passed away lasr week in South Tipperary Hospital after a relatively short illness.

John was in his early 70’s and lived in Clonmel since his marriage to Rena Cuddihy with their children, Jonathan and Noelette.

John’s funeral Mass was in St. Oliver’s Church, Elm Park and he was interred in Grangemockler.

Our thanks, on behalf of John's family to those who sympathised.

In his early days, John was a member of the Army Apprenticeship School in Naas. It was nice that a representative group of those colleagues attended John’s funeral.

Go raibh maith agaibh to léir.

ANNIVERSARIES

Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm Kathleen O’Brien, Ballylanigan (1st Anniversary.)

Saturday, May 15 at 8pm James and Ellen Hickey, sons Seamus and Francis, Carrick Street, Nell Hickey, Fethard Street, all the deceased members of the Hickey family.

PARISH ONLINE LOTTO

Congratulations to Maura O’Sullivan who won our Lucky Dip prize on Thursday, April 29. The jackpot was not won and so the lotto prize for Thursday, May 6 is €1,175.



PUBLIC MASS

Public Mass begins on Monday May 10, so we welcome back all our parishioners for daily Mass. Morning Mass will continue to be available on the radio. From May 10, 50 people are permitted to attend places of worship for religious services. The following protective measured continue to apply.

Two-metre social distancing guidelines adhered to (members of the same household can sit/stand close together)

Face coverings must be worn

Where possible several points of entrance, exit clearly marked

No congregation by people outside the premises before and after any service.

Stewards on site to assist in this regard

It is advised that other religious ceremonies, such as First Holy Communion and Confirmations should not take place at this time.

For further details re. funerals and weddings please read our Parish Newsletter.

LOTTO

Lotto 04/05/2021. Jackpot €5,650. Numbers 7, 12, 18 and 23. Match 3 winner: €150 Josephine Nye.

SPLIT THE POT

Results of Split the Pot draw on May 5

Prize : €145. Winner: Rose Grant.

GAA NEWS

For GAA news please read our Parish Newsletter.