It's all go again in Clogheen for Fr Sheehy's and Brian Borus with sport in full flow

FR SHEEHY’S GAA CLUB

Fr. Sheehy's GAA U5 nursery (born 2016 & 2017) runs on Tuesdays at 7PM in Clogheen. For further information please contact 087 4101946.

The first fixture of the season is confirmed and it’s the 2020 U14D county Hurling Final which was not played last year. We play Kilruane McDonaghs on Saturday June 12 at 1.30pm in Clonoulty. it’s wonderful that it is going to be played and it is a great occassion for the boys to kick start the season.

Our weekly lotto returned last week for the first time in 2021. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 9, 28.

There was no jackpot winner. We had four match 3's who win €38 each

Sheena O'Sullivan Clogheen

Michelle Kelly Burncourt

Therese Halley Online

Next week's jackpot will be €4,350.

You can play online or in XL, Corbetts, Vee Valley Fruit & Veg, Clogheen service station and Maureen Creeds in Burncourt. You can also play online at clubforce.com or check our social media profiles for the link.

BRIAN BORUS LGFA AND CAMOGIE CLUB

Well done to Lilly Barrington and Sadbh O’Farrell who our are u10s Players of the Week.

Keep up the great work Lilly and Sadbh.

Please support Brian Borus Ladies Football and Camogie club annual clothing collection a perfect time to get rid of any unwanted items.

Bags can be dropped at Fr Sheehy’s clubhouse on Thursday, May 13 and May 20.