Overwhelming response and delight at return of juveniles to GAA in Sologhead



SOLOGHEAD GAA CLUB

With all the under age training now up and running the response in numbers has been overwhelming and a real delight to see so many young boys and girls starting out and taking their first hurling and football steps.

Given the large number of young people coming to the field we would appeal to any of our adult players if possible to give a hand out at coaching which takes place every Sunday morning between 10 and 11am and on Wednesday evenings between 6.30 and 7.30pm. On coaching there are courses ongoing under the auspices of Bord na nÓg.

Again if there are any young boys or girls out there who wish to join Sologhead GAA Juvenile Club come along on any Sunday morning or Wednesday evening and you will certainly be made very welcome by any of our coaches who are supervising the training which is held strictly in adherence with the various guidelines laid down in the return to play programme in a safe and secure environment.

For all our adult players its all systems go with training commencing this Tuesday night, May 11, at 7.30pm..

ACE OF HEARTS DRAW

The result of Draw from Monday night, May 3, which saw no winner of the €5000 jackpot on offer while the following were the runners up prizes winners, €50 (First name drawn) Eimear Gleeson Newport, 4x €25 spot prizes went to Mairead Feery Online, Noreen Cushen Online, Phil / Cathy Limerick Junction, Mike Coleman c/o MJ Buckley Junction Bar. The draw took place in the GAA clubhouse with five people present and social distancing being adhered to. Sellers prize went to Ger Riordan

The Jackpot for last Monday night, May 10, was €5,100 with 17 cards left.

Tickets are available at Toomeys Shop, MJ Buckleys Gastro Bar Limerick Junction or from the various sellers or club committee members

FUTURE FOR DARRAGH / PIETA HOUSE

Despite the unseasonable wet conditions on Saturday morning last people turned out in large numbers for the 5k Darkness into Light walk from 5am at Sologhead GAA pitch walkway with the main beneficiaries Pieta House and the Future for Darragh Ryan Fund, a young Sologhead man who is battling serious illness with €1,423 later presented to the young man’s parents.

Main organiser of the event Eamonn Bargary along with Phillip Doherty Jnr wish to thank each and everyone who came out and supported the venture and the many people and business’ who gave generous sponsorship.

Eamonn tells me that the many valuable items up for auction will take place in Sologheads GAA pitch on Sunday, May 23, and all funds generated will be divided equally between Pieta House and the Future for Darragh Fund.

ST NICHOLAS FC

The winner of the weekly club 50/50 fundraiser which took place in the clubhouse in Bohertrime on Tuesday night, May 4, was Sandra Mannix who collected €219.

Over 50 years in existence since its formative years in the 1970s when it was known as the “ Junction Ramblers” St Nicholas’ have held temporary home venues at a number of places in the parish before finally purchasing and developing their very own well laid out facilities at Bohertime.

From a great sporting family the pitch is named in memory of one of Sologheads and St. Nicholas’ greats, the Danny O’Dwyer Park, which is a top class TSDL venue and carrying on the connection today is Danny O’Dwyer Jnr who is present day team Manager.

Particularly during this present climate of closure and restrictions their weekly draw which takes place every Tuesday night is a valuable source of income for the club and with entries at €2 each or three for €5 you are supporting a very worthwhile and well established Sologhead community asset.

Entry envelopes can be had at Toomey’s Shop in Monard, from any club officer or player. There is also an online link available.

MONARD HALL

The Monard Community Hall weekly split-the-pot fundraiser resumed on Wednesday evening, May 5, with the total proceeds divided equally between the winner Ger Horan and the Future for Darragh Ryan Fund with each receiving €1136.The Monard Hall Committee wish to express their many thanks for the excellent support they received.

Entry envelopes are available at Toomeys Shop, Oola Pharmacy, Saralynn Hair Salon, Jerrys Newsagents, Carry Out Off Licence, Carverys Restaurant Tipp Town Shopping Centre or online on Community Hall Facebook page.