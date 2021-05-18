Sad passing of Clonmel native, Chris Whelan, in Clogheen

Chris Whelan R.I.P.



The death occurred recently of Chris Whelan, Bridge Street, Clogheen, in St Theresa’s Hospital following a short illness. Chris was a native of Clonmel. He always met people with a smile and had a chat.

Chris is survived by his wife Pamela, daughter Debbie, sister Ann, niece Dawn and all his extended family.

Chris cremation took place on Monday in Cork.

May he rest in peace.