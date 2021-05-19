Drive-in Bingo is ready to resume again in Tipperary

Drive-In Bingo

It is hoped to resume the Drive in Bingo in Gortnahoe GAA field in June on Saturday nights. The resumption will depend on the restrictions in place at the time. This is a joint venture between Gortnahoe Community Hall & Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA. Further information will be given closer to the resumption.

Please keep your Saturday nights free. Looking forward to meeting all our patrons.

Bereavement

The death occurred of Kathleen (Catherine) Hickey (nee Dunne), Georgespark, Gortnahoe surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

Predeceased recently by her husband Sean, Kathleen is deeply regretted by her loving family Patrick, Kenneth and Nicola, Patrick’s partner Jackie, brothers Eamon, Denis and Pat sister Lil, brothers-in- law,sisters-in-law,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Kathleen was reposing at Doyle’s funeral home on Thursday.

Removal was on Friday to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe for Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Auglish Cemetery.

May Kathleen rest in peace.