Flooding funds for Galberstown, Holycross are broadly welcomed

€76,500 will be spent solving an age old flooding problem in the area

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill and Councillors Seamus Hanafin and Micheal Lowry have welcomed the OPW's sign off of funding amounting to €76,500 for flood works at Galbertstown, Holycross.

The news was announced following extensive interventions on the matter by a host of public representatives over a long number of years.



Deputy Cahill thanked the OPW and Minister Patrick O’Donovan for working on this issue and acknowledged the particularly dedicated effort that his party colleague, Cllr Seamus Hanafin put into securing this funding.



“I am delighted to receive confirmation from the OPW this afternoon that they have signed off on funding for flooding works at Galbertstown, Holycross. €76,500 has been approved for Tipperary County Council to carry out works locally. This will allow for the construction of a new surface water storm drain, 400m in length, including manholes and chambers and civils works, and outfall to an existing open drain.



“I would like to thank Cllr Seamus Hanafin for the huge amount of work he put into getting this over the line. I would also like to thank OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan for working with Cllr Hanafin and myself on this project over an extended period of time,” Cahill concluded.



Cllr Hanafin told The Tipperary Star: “This has been a standing problem for a long long time and I commend the engineers and the landowners for working to find a solution to what is a very tricky situation. Enormous credit is due to everyone concerned for patience and understanding,” he said.



Cllr Micheal Lowry (IND) also welcomed the news and looked forward to work commencing soon.