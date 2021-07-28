Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Flooding funds for Galberstown, Holycross are broadly welcomed

Galberstown 2

One scene from Galberstown which saw residents taking to a boat to get out of their homes

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

€76,500 will be spent solving an age old flooding  problem in the area

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill and Councillors Seamus Hanafin and Micheal Lowry have welcomed the OPW's sign off of funding amounting to €76,500 for flood works at Galbertstown, Holycross.

The news was announced following extensive interventions on the matter by a host of public representatives over a long number of years.


Deputy Cahill thanked the OPW and Minister Patrick O’Donovan for working on this issue and acknowledged the particularly dedicated effort that his party colleague, Cllr Seamus Hanafin put into securing this funding.


“I am delighted to receive confirmation from the OPW this afternoon that they have signed off on funding for flooding works at Galbertstown, Holycross. €76,500 has been approved for Tipperary County Council to carry out works locally. This will allow for the construction of a new surface water storm drain, 400m in length, including manholes and chambers and civils works, and outfall to an existing open drain.


“I would like to thank Cllr Seamus Hanafin for the huge amount of work he put into getting this over the line. I would also like to thank OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan for working with Cllr Hanafin and myself on this project over an extended period of time,” Cahill concluded.


Cllr Hanafin told The Tipperary Star: “This has been a standing problem for a long long time and I commend the engineers and the landowners for working to find a solution to what is a very tricky situation. Enormous credit is due to everyone concerned for patience and understanding,” he said.


Cllr Micheal Lowry (IND) also welcomed the news and looked forward to work commencing soon.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie