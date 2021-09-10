Thurles farmers market open again this Saturday

The week's Thurles Farmers Market on Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium on the Nenagh Road will commence at 9am and operate up to 12.30pm - all are welcome. Traders on Saturday will feature the regular members of the Market.



Knitted goods including hats, scarfs, cardigans are likely to have increased appeal as the weather takes on an autumnal hue. A knitted cardigan for a baby is a gift that endures many washes. So many beautiful colour combinations are available and you can also place a custom order.

Gill and Eileen trade as Nutty Knitters and offer a wide range of baby & adult cardigans, hats, scarfs, tea cosies, handmade dog’s coats and dog accessories etc. The ladies also offer a terrific range of scented candles. Full details on their facebook page at Tipp Nutty Knitters or contact Gill at 087 828 3218.



Saturday will also see the availability of fabulous Baked Goods - breads, scones, buns, eclairs, cream filled pastries, coffee cakes and slices, apple and rhubarb tarts, carrot cakes etc. In addition homemade soup and quiche is also available.

It is also possible to place an order for collection - contact Mary at 086 826 8891.



Our local food producers bring the best of meat and dairy goods. Locally produced free range lamb, beef and pork. Bacon, pork steak, rashers, sausages, puddings, pork chops, burgers, lamb cutlets, gigot chops etc. Old style country milk and butter is also available at the market.

The best of milk and meat from Drom and Clonoulty - local, fresh and full of flavor with few carbon miles. Shopping locally keeps your money in your local economy. Free range eggs from Fethard are also available at the market - Pasture Range Grass Fed chickens giving you eggs that are full of flavor and goodness. Jams are also available - strawberry and raspberry created with the best of local fruit. Contact Helen at 087 976 7711.



Vegetables and fruit are such an important part of a healthy diet - Michael offers a huge range of same - potatoes, carrots, turnips, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, parships, leeks, celery, beetroots, apples, plums, garlic, ginger, strawberries, grapes etc .

Locally produced Honey and apple juice from Cahir make this a really generous stall to visit for your home cooking needs. Michael can be contacted at 087 904 6526.



The next expanded Food and Craft Market will take place on September 25th. The market is trying to provide an outlet for producers and makers and make the market a worthwhile commitment for traders. The market is also anxious to meet the needs of our customers and supporters. Thurles Farmers Market would be happy to hear your ideas or suggestions about the market – feel free to call to the market next Saturday or message us on our social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Gill at 087 828 3218 or Tracy at 083 860 3402.

Please support your local weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium. Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid-19 has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitizer etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9am - 12.30pm Saturday September 11th with future expanded Food and Craft markets planned for 25th September and October 23rd.