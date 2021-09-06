Roscrea Trail Blazers trekked to the Knockbarron Loop

Photo shows The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the viewing platform at the Ridge of Capard in the Slieve Blooms
The Roscrea Trail TBlazers were back at The Knockbarron Loop outside Kinnity Village last Thursday.
There was a larger than usual turnout for this popular forest walk with the group enjoying the esker hill that this forest has to offer.
Well done to Anne Franks and Frances Mauncell for their great leadership skills.
This Thursday, September 9 sees the Blazers keeping it local with a walk around Orange Hill and Golden Grove.
This is a 7km, Two hour moderate walk through mature woodland and one not to be missed. Meeting at the Dromakeenan School carpark at 7pm. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.
More News
Photo shows The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the viewing platform at the Ridge of Capard in the Slieve Blooms
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.