Tipperary Town to act as hub for major cycle event on September 19

File photo: cyclist
The Grass Routes Gran Fondo cycle takes place on September 19 and is supported by a number of local businesses and Tipperary County Council. Cyclists completing the route will cover 165km but at all times they will be within a 20km radius of Tipperary town should they wish to return to base.
Tipperary town will be the hub for the event and it is hosted by Grass Routes CC in association with The Bike Place.
It is free for participants, the idea is to create a festival for cyclists and make Tipperary the hub of this event. Participants will follow signs or download strava or the GPxfile to their Garmin route tracking device.
Over 300 participants have already registered for the event on Sepember 19 . Starting at 8am – the majority should arrive back to the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre between 3pm and 4pm on the day.
A pop up cycling festival village will be established on the grounds of CHRC. Fiona Mangan and Stephen Clancy are participating as event ambassadors
More News
Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) drives home one of his three goals in his side’s County SFC win over Ardfinnan at Cahir on Sunday morning last. pic: michael boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.