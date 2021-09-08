Search

Aherlow prove too strong for Cappa

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship Group 1

Aherlow 1-10(13)

Cappawhite 1-5(8) 

Aherlow got their Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football championship off to a winning start at Lisvernane on Saturday evening when overcoming the challenge of Cappawhite, in what was an entertaining contest, with all the scores coming from open play. 

The home side dominated the early exchanges and were ahead at the first half water break, 1-2 to 0-0, their scores coming from Bernard O’Brien.

Colm O’Dwyer opened the visitors account after eighteen minutes with a good point but three further points from man of the match, Bernard O’Brien, left Aherlow ahead at the half time break, 1-5 to 0-1. 

Cappawhite upped their game after half time and Michael O’Neill put over after three minutes. A goal and a point from Willie Barry cut the deficit to three with nine minutes gone. Paddy Hennessy extended the home side’s advantage with a point after thirteen minutes and further points from O’Brien, Padraig Power and Sean Kelly saw them run out five point winners. 

Aherlow: Gordon Peters; John Hennessy (Snr), Moss O’Brien, Graham Bourke; John Hennessy (Jnr), Simon Crehan, Frankie Leonard; Liam Ryan, Paddy O’Donoghue (0-1); Sean Landers, Bernard O’Brien (1-6), Dylan Cunningham; Patrick Hennessy (0-1), Padraig Power (0-1), Sean Kiely (0-1).

Subs used: Shane Ryan, Paddy O’Shea, Stuart Moloney.

Cappawhite: Aidan Mair, Mark Treacy, John McGrath, Eoghan Ryan, Kevin Mullins, Ciaran Doody, Paddy Julian, Ryan Renehan, Willie Barry (1-3), Colm O’Dwyer (0-1), Michael Buckley, David Buckley, Sean Cleary, Pakie Barry, Daire Duggan.

Subs used: Michael O’Neill (0-1), Ross Dunne, Mikey Carmody.

Referee: Paddy Russel (Emly) 

